Our fleet. Your choice.

A terminal for domestic lines is being reconstructed at the Vnukovo-3. The Domestic Air Lines (DAL) terminal at the Vnukovo-3 Business Aviation Center will be reconstructed. According to the airport press-cutting service, the terminal area will more than double - to 1116 m2. The new terminal is able to improve the service quality for the significantly increased passenger traffic since the putting into operation of the old terminal, in general, to increase the attractiveness of the Vnukovo-3 in the eyes of potential clients,” said Georgii Sharov, Managing Director of JSC Business Aviation Centre, an operator of the Vnukovo- 3.