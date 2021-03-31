Our fleet. Your choice.

420
The Canadian company Bombardier announced delivery of the 50th Global 7500 business jet. In 2020, Bombardier delivered 35 Global 7500 business jets. The fourth quarter was particularly record-breaking, when customers received sixteen new aircraft of this version. The number of orders for aircraft of this model is steadily growing, which indicates a great interest from customers.
20.07.20
The Canadian company Bombardier has supplied the 350th Challenger 350 business jet to the customer. Bombardier estimates that this model accounts for 43% of the super midsize business jet market. Nowadays their main competitors are the Embraer Praetor 600 and Cessna Citation Longitude. As of May 31, the total flight experience of the overall operational fleet Challenger 350 reached 648 thousand hours, the number of takeoffs and landings exceeded 383 thousand.
17.02.20
The new extra-long-range Gulfstream G700 business jet makes its first flight. Gulfstream says the G700 has “the tallest, widest and longest cabin ever in the industry” with 20 panoramic oval windows and up to five zones of interior space. The delivery deadline is 2022.
11.09.19
The MSKY Company exhibits one of the most popular models in the wide-body aircraft segment - the ACJ319 business jet at the RUBAE static display for the first time. The operator of the presented aircraft with registration number OE-LJG is the Austrian business operator MJet, engaged in VVIP class charter service. This aircraft has already been demonstrated at Vnukovo-3 as part of the JetExpo 2016 exhibition. The board is designed for comfortable accommodation of 19 people. The passenger compartment is divided into several areas: a meeting area, a living room, and a spacious bedroom with a shower. In total, about 200 Airbus business jets are operated in the world.
19.04.19
The Embraer Praetor 600 business jet received a type certificate. The Praetor 600 is now the longest-range aircraft in its class, capable of non-stop flights between London and New York, Sao Paulo and Miami, Dubai and London. The flight distance of this aircraft is 7.4 thousand km. This super-midsize business jet was first presented in November 2018. “The Praetor 600 exceeds the [planned] characteristics and expectations and is ahead of schedule,” said Paulo Cesar de Sousa e Silva, the Embraer CEO.
25.02.19
A terminal for domestic lines is being reconstructed at the Vnukovo-3. The Domestic Air Lines (DAL) terminal at the Vnukovo-3 Business Aviation Center will be reconstructed. According to the airport press-cutting service, the terminal area will more than double - to 1116 m2. The new terminal is able to improve the service quality for the significantly increased passenger traffic since the putting into operation of the old terminal, in general, to increase the attractiveness of the Vnukovo-3 in the eyes of potential clients,” said Georgii Sharov, Managing Director of JSC Business Aviation Centre, an operator of the Vnukovo- 3.
18.11.18
MSKY has commissioned a Bell 429 multi-purpose twin-engine helicopter in a VIP configuration. Bell helicopters are one of the most advanced and silent thanks to a four-blade main rotor, made of composite materials. The spacious cabin allows you to comfortably accommodate 5 passengers. The helicopter is equipped with entertainment systems and on-board Wi-Fi.
19.10.18
In December 2018, MSKY will arrange its fifteenth pilgrim tour. The first flight carrying palmers was operated in 2011. Since then around three thousand pilgrims from eighty-five eparchies of the Russian Orthodox Church have made the pilgrimage to the sacred place. Considering the lack of air link between Moscow and Bari the popularity of these charter flights among Russian followers is growing each year.
12.10.16
MSKY informs clients about launching a new online service of business jets searching. You can easily find out an approximate price of your flight and compare prices for different types of aircrafts, checking possibilities of empty legs in one click as well.
07.09.16
MSKY General director Igor Bublovsky took part in public discussion “Business aviation service realization” during 9th International Forum of Business Aviation.
01.09.16
MSKY will take part in 11th International Business Aviation Show – Jet Expo 2016 will be held at the Centre of Business Aviation Vnukovo- 3 from 8 to 10 September 2016.
Organization of commercial transportation is one of the main area of MSKY company’s activities. Professional managers will quickly select the best type of aircraft that meets the customer's expectations best.Select Jet
The challenge of flights to places without airfields and to regional airports inaccessible for business jets is successfully solved by our experts. We suggest using charters on modern helicopters of our reliable partners for business flights, hunting, fishing and extreme sports.Select Helicopter
The product "Aircraft management" consists of several key elements. The client defines himself what kind of services he needs. Today, the Company manages more than 15 business jets of the following types: Gulfstream G450, Gulfstream G650, Global 5000, Global 6000, Fokker 100 Executive Jet, Airbus A319CJ.More Info
We have significant experience in the sphere of aviation and technical support of aircraft sale and purchase transactions in both the primary and secondary markets.Our company provides a full range of services including purchase, receipt and registration of an aircraft together with the searching and hiring of qualified personnel.More Info
Igor Bublovskiy
CEO
Oleg Loginov
Operations Director
Elena Eliseeva
Financial Director
